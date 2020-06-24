11-Plus Exam Will Be Held At Secondary Schools

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has made the decision to administer the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) at the 21 government secondary schools, as has been done in previous years.

Acting Chief Education Officer, Joy Adamson, said that while requests were made for Class Four students to write the examination at their respective primary schools (101 exam centres) it would create a logistics challenge.

She explained that it would require “extensive human resources”, including Ministry personnel, supervisors, invigilators and police officers, which are currently not available.

“The BSSEE 2020 will be administered at the twenty-one government secondary schools and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI). Secondary school teachers will supervise the examination as usual. The administrators at the centres will be responsible for the layout of the rooms to maintain the required physical distancing of six feet apart. A police officer will be stationed at each centre,” Mrs. Adamson stated.

The structure of the exam will also remain the same with students having 30 minutes to complete the essay, followed by the English paper, which will be one hour and 20 minutes in duration, and then the Mathematics paper, which will be allotted one hour and 15 minutes.

There will be a break between the English and Mathematics papers. Guidelines for the operation of the day will be forwarded to the parents and guardians of students sitting the exam.