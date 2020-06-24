Nurses not able to support BOSS

The Barbados Nurses Association would like to support the Government’s Barbados Optional Saving Scheme or BOSS plan but says it is not in a position to do so.



President, Joannah Waterman says the BNA is aware of the economic challenges facing the island and congratulates Government on coming up with a creative scheme toward recovery.



But she says realistically, the salaries of 85 percent of its members are so low, they are disqualified from opting into the investment scheme.

