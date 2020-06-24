The Barbados Nurses Association would like to support the Government’s Barbados Optional Saving Scheme or BOSS plan but says it is not in a position to do so.
President, Joannah Waterman says the BNA is aware of the economic challenges facing the island and congratulates Government on coming up with a creative scheme toward recovery.
But she says realistically, the salaries of 85 percent of its members are so low, they are disqualified from opting into the investment scheme.
Nurses not able to support BOSS
