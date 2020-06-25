Former CLICO chairman granted BDS$1.5 million bail

The former chairman of the colonial life Insurance Company (CLICO), Leroy Parris will return to court on November 19 after he was on Wednesday granted BDS$1.5 million bail on several charges, including theft, fraud and money laundering.

Parris, 75, appeared in District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court accused of stealing BDS$3.3 million belonging to CLICO International Life Insurance Limited, between December 1, 2008 and April 27, 2009.

He is further accused of conspiring with other persons to defraud CLICO International Life Insurance Limited of the same amount by inducing the insurance company to pay out the money to Thompson and Associates.

The police have also accused Parris of conspiring between April 1, 2009 and March 31, 2010, together with others to cheat the Crown and the Commissioner of Inland Revenue of Public Revenue, by failing to submit tax returns to the Commissioner or account to the said Commissioner for taxes on his income for the year ending March 31, 2010.

The fourth charge states that between December 1, 2008 and April 27, 2009, Parris engaged in money laundering where he concealed BDS$3.3 million – the proceeds of crime.

The matters are indictable and Parris was not required to plead before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant.

The prosecution did not object to bail with two sureties when he appeared in court flanked by his attorneys Hall Gollop Q.C., Michael Yearwood Q.C., Michael Lashley Q.C., and Neil Marshall.

Parris was ordered to surrender his travel documents and he must also report to the police twice a week.

