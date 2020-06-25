Information Minister’s Statement On Monday’s Tragic Deaths

Statement by the Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator the Hon. Lucille Moe, on the tragic deaths of Nation photojournalist, Christoff Griffith and Glenroy James.

It was with great sadness combined with utter disbelief that I learnt on Monday of the tragic deaths of Mr. Glenroy James, a sub-contractor described as a kind-hearted person, and Mr. Christoff Griffith, a young photojournalist employed by the Nation Newspaper. They both lost their lives while on the job.

It is the first time in living memory that a member of the journalistic community in Barbados has been killed in the line of duty. It has caused us to stop and consider the vital role played by media professionals – one that persons often take for granted as they eagerly consume the news which is now so easily and immediately accessible due to modern technology.

Very often, we do not spare a thought for the human beings who are on the front lines, sometimes risking life and limb to bring us important information.

Last year a bold daylight murder at Sheraton Mall, where Christophe himself and other journalists were present at the time, raised this question of the safety of our media workers.

The grim turn of events on Monday will cause us again to reflect on measures that can better protect our media professionals as they undertake assignments that may be dangerous.

From all reports the young photographer was not only dedicated to his job but was a young man of good character, with a promising future ahead of him and valued by his employers, the Nation Newspaper.

Over the last two days we have heard tributes from family, friends and colleagues who described him as a media worker who was ‘bright’ and ‘eager to learn’ and who was also helpful and caring towards others.

The staff of the Government Information Service recall him as well-mannered, accommodating and approachable in their interactions with him. They regarded him as a talented photojournalist and will miss him.

To Christoff’s family and friends, his colleagues and employers and indeed to the entire journalism fraternity in Barbados, I wish to extend sincerest condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs.

May He Rest in Peace.

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator the Hon. Lucille Moe