New regulations coming for PSV sector

New legislation will see owners, as well as drivers of Public Service Vehicles subjected to new regulations.



This from Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe during debate on the Public Transport (miscellaneous provisions) Bill 2020.



She says while the sector has faced substantial criticism over the years, it is not all bad, and legislation will bring structure and order to it.

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe

She says further changes coming to the sector under the legislation include stands designated for different types of vehicles, and set loading areas.



Senator Moe says offences will also be penalized differently.

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe