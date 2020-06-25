Stan home and sing champions win big with NCF

Three sisters Skyy Dowridge, Naiomi and Niah Mayers, and Shakeem Thomas, Jalisa Edward as well as Carla Miller are all winners!

These are the singing sensations who emerged as champions after the intense four-week online battle and showcase entitled “Stan Home Sing Off” from Bim’s Got Talent in Association with the National Cultural Foundation and COSCAP.

The competition, which featured young performing artists who submitted 60 second videos displaying their vocal prowess to hundreds of viewers, was the brainchild of Barbadian musician and vocal coach Kevin “Sluggy Dan” Watson.

Senior Business Development Officer Andre Hoyte, Winner Shakeem Thomas, NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer and Kevin “Sluggy Dan” Watson.

“Any exposure for the youth is great; I measure success by opportunities”, said Sluggy during the official prize presentation at the NCF Monday June 22nd 2020, “Any time you can promote the youth and promote Barbadian culture it’s a win; that’s what the NCF has allowed me to do.”

Making the prize presentations was the NCF CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer who issued a mandate to the young creatives present to not let any opportunities pass them by. “This is what the NCF does every day – we are here to help artists”, she added as she chatted with the group of excited winners and parents.