Crichlow, Phyllis Ermintrude

Age 97, of 2nd Avenue Vauxhall, Christ Church and formerly of Forde’s Road, Clapham, Christ Church.

Daughter of the late Frederica Crichlow and Clairmont Hutson.

Sister of Trevor Hutson of the U.S.A, the late Leon, Ena, Kenrick, Maslyn, Bertram and Mitcheler Hutson.

Aunt of Kenny and Kristal Hutson, Michael Stuart, Terry O’Neale and many others.

Cousin of Sherrol Stoute, June Bradshaw and many others.

A private service and interment will take place on Saturday, June 27th, 2020.

Floral tributes may be delivered to Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home, Top Rock, Christ Church no later than 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Visitation takes place at the Chapel of Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home from 4:30 p.m. until

5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26th, 2020.

Government health protocols will be in effect.

To express condolences visit www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com