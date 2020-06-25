Morris, Meta Odessa

Age 94, of Godding’s Road, Station Hill, St. Michael.

Daughter of the late Beatrice Eastmond.

Mother of Randolph and Linda Morris, Marcella Morris-King and Roslyn Morris-Burrell all of the U.S.A., Yvette, Josolyn, Barbara, Sonia and Patricia Morris and the late Hazel Morris.

Sister of Mrs. Leroy Pitt.

Niece of Myrlene Cave.

Grandmother of Chawn Morris and twenty-five others.

Great-Grandmother of thirty-four.

Great-Great-Grandmother of eight.

The funeral of Meta Odessa Morris leaves St. Hill and Son’s Funeral Home, Bush Hall Main Road, St Michael on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. for the Better Life Assembly Christian Union Church, Upper Hindsbury Road, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the interment.

Floral arrangements may be sent to St Hill and Son’s Funeral Home no later than 8:15 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Viewing of the body takes places at the Chapel of St. Hill and Sons Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020.