Sealy, Shon Nicholas

Age 50, affectionately known as ‘Nicko’ of Wanstead, St. Michael and formerly of Parish Land, Christ Church, former employee of Rendezvous Resort, St. Lucia, Engineer and member of the Garrison Secondary School Alumni.

Son of the late Muriel and Charles Sealy.

Husband of Shonette Kingston-Sealy of the U.S.A.

Father of Shon Sealy Jr. of the U.S.A, Nickayla Sealy and Shiair Tull.

Brother of Deborah Jones and Melba Campbell both of the U.S.A, Glenda Gilkes and Alma Sealy.

The funeral of Shon Nicholas Sealy leaves Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home, Top Rock, Christ Church on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. for The Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 1:00 p.m. fora Service of Thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to Christ Church Cemetery for the interment.

Due to Government health protocols 80 mourners will be permitted to attend the Thanksgiving Service.

Floral tributes may be delivered to Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home no later than 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Join us via live stream https://inlovingmemory.online/ShonSealy to celebrate his life.

To express condolences visit www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com