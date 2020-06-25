Thompson, Fitzpatrick

Age 71, of 7th Avenue, Austin Drive, Lodge Hill, St. Michael, Retired Chef of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

Son of the late Loleta Griffith and Philbert Johnson.

Brother of Colleen Jessamy.

Dearest Uncle of Ivan Jessamy Jr., Dr. Alaina Ifill, Dr Sharifa Thompson, Mark Trotman and many others.

Relative of the Thompson family of Wavell Avenue, Black Rock and Beckles Road, St. Michael, the Bishop and Reid families and many others.

Cherished Friend of Heather and Tamisha Roberts, Tony and Neville Reid, Timothy Greenidge, Ben Rollock and Owen Springer, the Wall and Jessamy families and many others.

The funeral of FitzPatrick Thompson leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Upper Hindsbury Road, St Michael on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. for St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Black Rock Main Road, St. Michael for a Graveside Service to celebrate his life.

Flowers may be sent to the Paramount Funeral Home no later than 8:15 a.m. on Saturday June 27, 2020.

The body will repose for viewing at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service.

The funeral can be viewed live on Youtube at kd34streamingservices.

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed to paramount@caribsurf.com

Mourners are asked to adhere to the social distancing protocol