CTUSAB supports BOSS

Government is being lauded for engaging the labour movement in discussions about the Barbados Optional Savings Scheme or BOSS Programme.



This from general secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations Dennis DePeiza.

He contends that the BOSS programme has been carefully assessed and found in principal to be significantly beneficial to the worker.



Mr. Depeiza is however insisting as efforts move to the implementation stage that workers eligible for the bonds are not in any way disadvantaged as a consequence of a system or procedural failure.



He notes that according to the legislation a public servant has a right to refuse or accept the bond.

General Secretary of CTUSAB, Dennis DePeiza

Mr. Depeiza says under the act every month or pay period a bond shall be issued in the name of every public officer and every officer wishing to receive his bond allocated should indicate in writing on an approved form.



Otherwise he says it would be issued in cash.

General Secretary of CTUSAB, Dennis DePeiza