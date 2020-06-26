Curfews to be removed from July 1st

Barbados is ready to reopen its international borders while also removing all curfew restrictions effective this Wednesday, July 1st.



Physical distancing has been reduced from six feet to one meter.



Tourism based establishments will be allowed to reopen.



However, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the safety of Barbadians and visitors is nonnegotiable.



The announcement was made during an address to the nation.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley

Ms Mottley has also announced effective July 12th, scheduled commercial air traffic will resume at the Grantley Adams Internationals Airport.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley