Regional economies should build buffers from shocks

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to build buffers from economic shocks.



Central Bank Governor, Cleviston Haynes, while highlighting Barbados case, says Barbados before Covid-19 was anticipating economic growth in 2020. The country was counting on investment from foreign investors.



He says the crisis has caused governments to refocus.



Mr Haynes was among the panelists for a Caribbean Economic Forum entitled COVID and Economic Policy: Protecting Jobs, Businesses and the Economy.

Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Cleviston Haynes