LIAT extends suspension of service

The services of regional carrier LIAT, will remain suspended until July 15 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The was announced Thursday by the airline’s chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones who noted that while territories have begun to announce reopening dates, there are extended quarantine restrictions and protocols which are impacting the demand for travel.

She said the airline’s management and Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and will review the decision in July as more information becomes available.

According to Reifer-Jones, passengers booked during the extended period of suspension will automatically have their bookings cancelled and will receive full airline credit for future travel.

The passengers will be able to rebook as soon as the airline announces the resumption of passenger services.

The airline’s CEO also advised that the airline was open to working with regional governments to repatriate citizens who were stranded across the region while its commercial services are suspended.

Meanwhile, she sought to assure the public that LIAT is still committed to keeping the region connected.

