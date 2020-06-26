Man shot dead by police after stabbing in Glasgow hotel

A man has been shot dead by police after a stabbing attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre.

Six people are being treated in hospital for their injuries, including a 42-year-old police officer who was said to be “critical but stable”.

Sources had suggested two other people died at the hotel, which is currently housing asylum seekers. In fact it appears only the suspect was killed.

Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

The other injured men in hospital are aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53.

A police spokesman said the situation was “contained” and there was no danger to the general public.

‘Call for help’

He added that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, which was first reported at 12:50. He added that officers were on the scene within two minutes of the incident.

One witness, who gave his name as John, said he came down from the third floor of the hotel to see the reception covered in blood.

He said he initially saw one person who had been stabbed.

“I went down to the entrance and shouted at him and told him to stay calm and I will call for help,” he said.

He then saw another man, who was “fighting for his life”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said reports of the incident were “truly dreadful” and she was being “updated as the situation becomes clearer”.

She added: “My thoughts are with everyone involved. The injury of a police officer, of course, reminds us of the bravery of our police service. They run towards dangers as the rest of us would run away.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow”.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson urged people to avoid the area.

He said: “Officers were on the scene within two minutes, and armed officers shortly afterwards, and the incident was quickly contained.”