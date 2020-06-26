Agard, Dalton Hermon

Age 97, of Nursery No. 2, Four Roads, St. Philip, retired member of The Barbados Regiment and former Supervisor of The Government Industrial School.

Beloved Son of the late Fitz Herman Agard and Ida Eunice Agard nee Greenidge.

Loving Widower of Minionette Agard.

Cherished Brother of the lateSheila Brathwaite, formerly of the U.S.A.

Devoted Father of Maxine Bynoe and Verneil both of the U.S.A, Ronald and the late Kenroy and Wilva.

Father-in-law ofHenderson Bynoe of the U.S.A, Adalia Agard and Veronica Annel-Agard.

Grandfather of many.

Great-Grandfather of many.

Relative of the Agard, Hutchinson, Wilson, Brathwaite, Greenidge, Haynes, Alleyne, Seale and Callender families.

The private burial of Dalton Hermon Agard took place on Saturday, June 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the Military Cemetery, Greaves End, Garrison, St. Michael.

Funeral Arrangements by: Belmont Funeral Home, Belmont Road, St. Michael