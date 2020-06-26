Bates, Eugene

Age 93, of Bournes Village, St. George, Devout member of the Bournes Village Church of God.

Mother of Lincoln and Barbara Bates-Hoyte both of the U.S.A, Cleveland of Canada, Wilma, Colin, Cameron and Adrian Bates.

Grandmother of Andria, Ron, Antionella, Sheldon, Jamela, Romario, Karen, Nadia, Jason and Krystal Bates, Tara Howard, Janel Bates-Taitt.

Great-Grandmother of Kimmel, Katrina, Kasheda, Shaneal and Tevin Bates.

Cousin of Barbara Yarde, Cecil and Basil Morris.

Friend of the Bournes Village Church of God family, Elise Lashley, Joyce Kirton and Annette Adams.

The funeral of Eugene Bates leaves Michael St Hill and Sons Funeral Home, Bush Hall Main Road, St. Michael on Tuesday 30th June, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. for St. George Parish Church, The Glebe, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 3:00 p.m. for the service and interment.

The organist and choir members are asked to attend.

Flowers may be sent to Michael St Hill and Sons Funeral Home no later than 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

Viewing of the body takes place at the Bournes Village Church of God, Bournes Village, St. George from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday 29th June 2020.