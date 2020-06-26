Gollop, Velma Geraldine

Of Small Hope, St John.

Daughter of the late Olga Gollop.

Mother of Mrs Velmina Crichlow, Mrs Vanetta Codrington and Ms Gozel Gollop.

Sister of Ivan Gollop.

Grandmother of Owen, Shawna and Floyd Crichlow, Natalie and Corey Codrington and Shimar Gollop.

Adoptive Grandmother of Shai Forde and Aidan Peters.

Great-Great-Grandmother of seven.

Aunt of Marion Murrell and many others.

Relative of Eugene Miller, Winston Pinder and the Simpson family.

Friend of the Graham and Foster families, Dennis Hurdle and Joseph Sealy.

The Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Velma Geraldine Gollop will take place on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the Massiah Street Seventh Day Adventist Church, Massiah Street, St. John at 2:00 p.m. where relatives and friends are asked to meet. The cortege will then proceed to St. John Parish Church Cemetery for the interment.

Flowers may be sent to Two Sons Funeral Home no later than 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The body will repose for viewing from 12:00 noon until the start of the service.

Strict Adherence to the Covid 19 Protocols will be gratefully appreciated.

Online tributes to the family may be sent to Countrysidefuneralservices@gmail.com

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Services Martin’s Bay St John