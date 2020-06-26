Holder, Clifton Leon

Age 83, of #3 Ince Drive, Kendal Hill Drive, Christ Church, retired Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

Son of the late Rupert and Ione Holder.

Father of Carol-Ann Mason and Michael Holder of Blessed Rentals Inc.

Father- In- law of Clyde Mason.

Grandfather of Germyn Abbott, Leanna Ryce, Latoya Mason and Dr. Anita Mason-Kennedy.

Brother of Gilbert, Rawle and the late Ralph Holder.

Uncle of Robert, Ralph, Victor, Janelle and many others.

Cousin of Lorraine Joseph, Mary Walrond and Professor Sir Errol Walrond.

Former Husband ofCynthia Holder and Gail Holder.

Relative of the Holder, Walrond and Foster families and many others.

Friend of Marlene Harewood, the Kunar, Marshall and Headley families and many others.

The funeral of Clifton Leon Holder leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Upper Hindsbury Road, St. Michael on Friday July 3, 2020 at 8.15 a.m. for the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for the Service of Praise and Thanksgiving to celebrate his life. The cortege will then proceed to the Frangipani Lawns for the interment.

Flowers may be sent to Paramount Funeral Home no later than 8:00 a.m. on Friday July 3, 2020.

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed to paramount@caribsurf.com

The body will repose for viewing in the Chapel of Paramount Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday July 2, 2020.

Mourners are asked to adhere to the social distancing protocol