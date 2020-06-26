McCaskie, Alva Oretta

Of Grazettes Gardens, St. Michael and formerly of Manchester, UK, retired Registered Staff Nurse of Manchester Royal Eye Hospital of the U.K. and former employee of Harrisons Duty Free.

Daughter of the late Edgar and Doris Williams.

Beloved Widow of James Colleton McCaskie.

Devoted Mother of Dr. Anthony McCaskie of Pinnacle Dental Care and Ingrid Parris of WHO Switzerland.

Loving Grandmother of Benjamin, Joshua of Switzerland, Simon Parris, Zachary and Zahra McCaskie.

Cherished Great-Grandmother of Elijah Parris.

Sister of Douglas “George” Williams of the U.K, Euretta “Lorna” Georges and Sirleen “Dave” Gaskin both of the U.S.A, Earl Williams and Cecil Durant of Canada, Clarence Williams and the late Anita Forde, Hammond, Vernon and Rothstein Williams.

Loving Aunt of many of Barbados, Canada, the U.K. and the U.S.A.

Mother-in-Law of Debra McCaskie.

Sister-in-Law of Joy, Ianthe, Juetta, Antoinette and Carmelita Williams.

Relative of the Tull, Whittaker, Dawe, Crichlow and Price families.

Friend of Lionel Whittaker, the late Mrs. Downes, Mrs. Eastmond and many others.

The Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Alva Oretta Mccaskie takes place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. George Parish Church, The Glebe, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m, followed by the interment in the Churchyard. For live stream of the service you may log on to https://inlovingmemory.online/AlvaOrettaMcCaskie

The organist is asked to attend.

Flowers may be sent to Downes and Wilson Funeral Home no later than 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Downes and Wilson Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Condolences may be sent to: www.downesandwilson.com