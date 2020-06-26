Moore, Alma Olympia

Of Grazettes Main Road, St Michael.

Mother of Cecil, Leibert, Oswald Moore of Canada, Beulah Payne, Marcia Moore, Danita Layne, Junior Moore of the U.S.A, the late Maureen Moore of Canada and Eustace Moore.

Grandmother of twenty-one.

Great-Grandmother of twenty-six.

Great-Great-Grandmother of eight.

Sister of Velda Manns, Joyce Lorde, Athilene Forde and the late Eulene Lorde.

Aunt of twenty-one.

Mother-in-law of Belma and Monica Moore of Canada, and the late Lynette Moore of the U.S.A. and Stella Moore.

Relative of the Lorde, Forde and Payne families.

Friend of Erin Smith, Harriet Weir and the Wesleyan Guild.

The funeral of Alma Olympia Moore leaves Belmont Funeral Home, Belmont Road, St. Michael on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at 11:45 a.m. for Bethel Methodist Church, Bay Street,

St Michael where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 1:00 p.m. for the service. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the interment.

The organist is asked to attend.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Belmont Funeral Home no later than 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Please be reminded, the protocol of physical distancing of six feet or more must be followed.