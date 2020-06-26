Parker, Louis Leroy

Age 83, of Lot 30 Neils Tenatry, St. Michael, retired chauffeur of the Barbados Advocate Publishing Company Limited.

Son of the late Doris Parker.

Husband of Ruby Parker.

Father of Hamilton and Therayld Crawford both of the U.S.A.

Stepfather of Ranaldo, Ricardo, Victoria, Erlinda and Deborah Maughn.

Grandfather of Rico and Tito Maughn and two others.

Brother of Maggie Parker-Rollock.

Uncle of Stacia Crawford.

Brother-In-Law of Victor and Monica Maughn.

Cousin of Kenrick Price.

Friend of Hadley Hinds, Michael Thompson, Hutson Walkes of Canada, Delores and Michael Bartlett and many others.

The funeral of Louis Leroy Parker leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael on Thursday July 2nd, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. for Westbury Cemetery, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for a Graveside Service to celebrate his life, followed by the interment.

Floral tributes may be sent to Paramount Funeral Home no later than 8:15 a.m. on Thursday July 2nd, 2020.

The body will repose for viewing in the Chapel of Paramount Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 1st, 2020.

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed to paramount@caribsurf.com

Mourners are asked to adhere to the social distancing protocol