Tudor, Milton Anthony

Age 70, affectionately known as “Tony”, of 2nd Avenue, Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.

Son of the late Walter and Meryl Tudor.

Brother of Brenda Evelyn née Tudor – Principal Consultant of Evelyn Associates Ltd, Leighton Tudor – Chauffeur of Sun Tours Limited and Robert Tudor – Proprietor of Shoes for-U,

Uncle of Joseph and Jason Evelyn, Dwight, Jamar and Kimberly Tudor, Janelle Tudor-Whitehead of Canada.

Brother-In-Law of Yvette and Beverley Tudor.

Cousin of Alwyn Archer Q.C. – Attorney-at-Law, Bentley, Michael, Stanton and Franklyn all of the U.S.A, Cedric, Eleanor, Alfred, Roslyn, Henderson, Robert of Canada, Kenneth Archer, Marlene Bradshaw and Velma Drakes.

Relative of the Tudor and Archer families.

Friend of Elva Alleyne, Kimolene Nelson-Maloney – Caretaker and many others.

The funeral of Milton Anthony Tudor leaves Paramount Funeral Home, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. for Westbury Cemetery, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for the Graveside Service to celebrate his life, followed by the interment.

Floral tributes may be sent to Paramount Funeral Home no later than 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 1st, 2020.

The body will repose for viewing in the Chapel of Paramount Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 30th, 2020.

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed to paramount@caribsurf.com

Mourners are asked to adhere to the social distancing protocol.