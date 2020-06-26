Welch, Priscilla Augusta

Age 92, of Best Road, Lodge, Christ Church, devoted member of the Church of God of Prophecy, Water Street, Christ Church, Retired Plantation Worker of Newton Plantation, Christ Church.

Daughter of the late Helena Elliott and Fitz Layne.

Mother of David, Oneal, Sharon and Cecelia Welch and Sandra Coppin.

Grandmother of Victor, Catherine, Jeffrey, Janelle, Katrina, Samantha, Shim and

Cory Welch and nine others.

Great-Grandmother of twenty-nine.

Great-Great-Grandmother of two.

Sister of Carmen King of the U.S.A and Eric Layne.

Aunt of Gweneth Forde of the U.S.A, Kenneth Moore, Caroline Worrell and many others.

Mother-in-law of Marketa Welch.

Relative of the Welch, Layne, Bascombe and Bennett families.

The service of thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Priscilla Augusta Welch will take place on Thursday, July 02nd, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy, Water Street, Christ Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet. The cortege will then proceed to the Christ Church Cemetery for the interment.

Floral tributes can be sent to Sonia Craigwell Funeral Service, Glebe Land, St. George, no later than 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 02, 2020.

Viewing of the body will be held at the Church before the start of the service.

Professional Services Entrusted to: Sonia Craigwell Funeral Services.



