Williams, Lillian Priscilla

Age 101, better known as ‘Ma-Williams’, of Bibby’s Lane, St. Michael.

Wife of the late Mottley ‘German” Williams.

Mother of Eileen Bryan and Norma Sobers of London, England.

Grandmother of Shawn Sobers and Juliette Cummins.

Great-Grandmother of three.

Aunt of Curtis Dear, Emmerson Thornhill, Myrtle Yarde, Irene Whitehall, Merlene and Kenrick Thornhill.

Relative of the Thornhill, Dear, Bispham and Williams families.

Friend of Phyllis and Victor Stuart, Ingrid Thornhill, The Bibby’s Lane New Testament Church of God family, St. Matthew’s Anglican Church family and many others.

The funeral of Lilian Priscilla Williams leaves Waithe’s Funeral Home, Greens, St. George on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. for St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Jackmans, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 3:00 p.m. for the service, followed by the interment in the churchyard.

The organist and choir members are asked to attend.

Floral tributes may be sent to Waithe’s Funeral Home not later than 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The live streaming link for the service is https://youtu.be/UJwnd5YFSfI

Online condolences can be sent to waithesfuneralhome@hotmail.com