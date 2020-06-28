Gamble, Ervine Cleophas

Age 89, also known as “Ivan” or” Bella”, of Lot # 5 Newton’s Crescent, St. Joseph, formerly of Cleavers Hill and Ridge Road, St. Joseph – former Carpenter, Sugarcane Harvester, and Musician.

Son of the late Mary Gamble of Cleaver’s Hill St Joseph, and William Belgrave of Ellerton, St. George.

Husband of the late Margaret Gamble of Flagstaff, St. Michael.

Father of Leary and Heather Mayers, Angela Hamilton, Anne Forde, Wendy Carrington, Ervine Gamble Jr. and the late Valarie Schrader.

Stepfather of Kelvin Forde and Sonia Griffith.

Grandfather of fourteen.

Great-Grandfather of four.

Cousin of Dorothy, Cedric, Doreen, the late Princess and many others.

Uncle of many.

Nephew of the late Martha, Viola, and Lydia Gamble.

Brother-in-law of Erskine, Clement, Eric and the late Fernando Roach, Tabitha Eldridge, Euneta Holder, the late Annetta Skeete and Valinda Arthur.

Father-in-law of Cornelius Hamilton, Jeffrey Bispham, Keith Carrington, Joseph Schrader, and Niasha Gamble.

Close-Friend to Keith Belgrave, Victor Kellman, the late Bull Headley of Bathsheba and many others.

The funeral of Ervine Cleophas Gamble leaves the Tranquility Chapel of Two Sons Funeral Home, Stadium Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 1:15 p.m. for St. Adians Anglican Church, Bathsheba, St. Joseph, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for A Home Going Service at 3:00 p.m., followed by the Interment.

The Organist and Members of the Choir are asked to attend.

Floral arrangements can be sent to the Tranquility Chapel of Two Sons Funeral Home no later than 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Viewing of the body will take place in the Tranquility Chapel of Two Sons Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday 1st July, 2020

Condolences can be emailed to: twosonsfh@hotmail.com.