BARJAM condemns media treatment

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) has condemned the recent treatment meted out to media professionals at court.



The journalists were attempting to cover the appearance of the man charged with the murder of news photographer Christoff Griffith and contractor Glenroy James.



President of BARJAM Emmanuel Joseph says the way the matter was handled was disturbing.

Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Rodney Inniss meanwhile did not specifically comment on the incident in question. However, he has confirmed that a meeting is to be convened by police very soon, involving BARJAM and media managers, to address issues related to police and media relations.