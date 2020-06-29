Ease in traffic planned for Garfield Sobers Roundabout

Motorists across the island will soon experience fewer bottlenecks as the ministry of transport has rolled out a project to ease traffic flows.



One of the areas already targeted is at the top of Rendezvous Hill from the Garfield Sobers Roundabout to its junction with Forde’s Road in Christ Church.



Minister William Duguid says workmen are implementing an additional lane there to reduce congestion that occurs at the Garfield Sobers roundabout.



He hopes to have the project completed by September.

Minister William Duguid

This Junction Improvement Project will also see traffic lights being installed at the Westmoreland intersection on the Ronald Mapp highway.

Minister William Duguid