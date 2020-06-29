Report on island’s handling of pandemic to be created

A report on Barbados’ experience during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be created.



This, from Dr. Natasha Sobers-Grannum, Lecturer in Epidemiology at the University of the West Indies’ George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre.



However, she says before it is made public, the report will first have to undergo ethical review.

Meantime, Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology at the U.W.I., Dr. Kenneth Connell, says the true test of Barbados’ COVID-19 public health measures will come when commercial air traffic resumes.