Connell, Daphne

Age 89, of Free Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael – member of the People’s Cathedral.

Daughter of the late Oscar and Vera Connell.

Loving-Mother of the late Ian Connell.

Life-Partner of the late George Rouse.

Beloved-Sister of Hilda Connell, Stella Beckles, Carnetta Massiah and the late Louise Edey, Christopher, Estrella and Eileen Connell.

Beloved-Aunt of Sherrill Connell-Roberts, of the Barbados Community, College, Clyde, Noel, Lionel, Michael, Eudine,Marcia, Angela, Judy, Dorothy and Serita Connell,Monica Nurse of the U.S.A. and many others.

Sister-in-law of the late Randolph Edey, Walter Massiah and Byron Beckles.

Cousin of Margo Connell, the late Gloria Chapman, Leonard Davis and many others.

Relative of the Connell, Beckles, Fenty, Crichlow and Chapman families.

Friend of Mrs. Rowe and many others.

The funeral of Daphne Connell leaves Belmont Funeral Home on Wednesday, 1st, July, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. for People Cathedral, Bishop Court Hill, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for the service. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the interment.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Belmont Funeral Home no later than 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Please be reminded the protocol of physical distancing must be followed.