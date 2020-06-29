Holder, Carl Mervyn

Affectionately known as “Carl Hooper”, of Morris Gap, Westbury Road, St. Michael – employee of the Barbados Postal Service.

Son of Grace Corbin and the late Mervyn Holder.

Brother of Mark, Stanley, Claude, Judy and Joan Holder.

Nephew of Verna Payne of the U.K., Robert, Dennis and Winslow all of the U.S.A., Roger and the late David and Anthony Corbin.

Cousin of Melda Cummins, Janice Reid, Carlisle, Paul, Deborah, Cheryl, Donna, Richard and Roger Corbin, Gilbert Caine, Roslyn Franklyn, Denise Jordan and many others of the U.S.A., the U.K. and Barbados.

Relative of the Corbin, Holder, Caine, Reid, Connell, Franklyn and the Corbin’s of St. Peter.

Friend of Felicia Thompson, the Cricket Fraternity, the Barbados Postal Service, Raymond Layne of Sports and Games and many others.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Carl Mervyn Holder will take place on Friday, July 03rd, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at United Pentecostal Council of the Assemblies of God, Goodland, St. Michael, where relatives and friends are asked to meet. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Cemetery for the interment.

Flowers may be sent to Lyndhurst Funeral Home, Passage Road, St. Michael, no later than 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

The body will repose in the Colin Parkinson Memorial Chapel, Lyndhurst Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 02nd, 2020

The family invites you to view the service via live streaming at: https://lyndhurstfuneralhome.com/events/carl-holder/

Condolences may be sent to www.lyndhurstfuneralhome.com