Wiltshire née Walcott, Thelma Anetta

Age 89, affectionately known as “Aunt Honey”, of Kirton’s, No. 2, St. Philip.

Wife of the late Ainsley Olaf Wiltshire.

Loving-Mother of The Reverend Evette Austin of the U.S.A., Angela and Joanne Wiltshire both of Canada, Wendy, Deighton, Thelbert and Sandra Wiltshire and Heather Wiggins.

Grandmother of seven.

Great-Grandmother of one.

Sister of Vivian Nelson.

Aunt of Greta Jemmott, Greta Bowen, The Reverend Coleridge Darlington, Lisle Walcott, Margo Bushell, Amanda Fields, Jean Codrington and Joycelyn Burke.

Cousin of Lyreen Greenidge.

Mother-in-law of Clarence Austin and Valerie Wiltshire.

A Private Service and interment for Thelma Anetta Wiltshire née Walcott will take place on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., where relatives are asked to meet.

Join us the family via live stream https://inlovingmemory.online/ThelmaWiltshire .

Floral tributes may be delivered to Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home, Top Rock, Christ Church no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Government health protocols will be in effect.

To express condolences visit: www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com