Contrasting wins for Husbands and Nicholls

Barbadians Patrick Husbands and Keveh Nicholls conjured up contrasting wins to make their mark on Saturday’s 10-race card at Woodbine.

Veteran Husbands scored in the CAN$126 800 race five with favourite Sweet Souper Sweet courtesy of a front-running effort while Nicholls, a Woodbine rookie, raised the curtain on the card when he brought 6-1 chance Saltini with a late run to win handsomely.

The victory was the first in 17 outings for Nicholls in the new season which got underway on May 6 following a month’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

For Husbands, meanwhile, the success was his eighth of the season in 49 rides, leaving him joint fifth in the standings with Luis Contreras.

Rafael Hernandez, on 16, leads Emma-Jayne Wilson by one.

Nicholls’s success came over six furlongs in a $60 300 optional claiming when he combined with seven-year-old brown gelding Saltini to beat the three-year-olds and upward by 1-½ lengths.

He raced Saltini at the rear of the six-horse field as The Kippy Train and Alicia’s Kid duelled for the lead and Silence Breakers and Souper Hot battled for third two length back.

Nicholls brought Saltini strongly off the final turn, wore down the leaders before taking over in the dying stages.

In a five furlong dash in race five, Husbands and chestnut filly Sweet Souper Sweet endured little difficulty in putting away the two-year-old maiden fillies by three lengths.

Sweet Souper Sweet carved out a split of 22.43 for the quarter and despite failing to shake stalker Federal Court early on, still took the final stretch with a handy lead.

Federal Court faded while More Savvy chased but Husband and Sweet Souper Sweet were never in danger.

The Woodbine season ends December 13.

