B.U.T president resigns

Sean Spencer has resigned as president of the Barbados Union of Teachers.



In a message posted on his Facebook account Tuesday morning, Mr. Spencer indicated that he had formally resigned from the executive of the union.



He was elected to the one year post in April 2018, and renewed for a second term in 2019.



There were however calls for his resignation months later and in January, a no-confidence motion was filed against him.



That motion was however dismissed as unconstitutional.



When contacted by CBC News, Mr. Spencer said he had no comment.



His resignation has been confirmed by General Secretary of the B.U.T., Herbert Gittens, who has promised the Union will be releasing a statement sometime Tuesday.

