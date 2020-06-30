CBC launches exciting initiative

The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation sees itself as a partner for businesses seeking to recover post Covid-19.



The Sales and Marketing Department has developed several packages which Sales and Marketing Specialist, Alicia Hintzen says targets every kind of business.



She acknowledged in trying times, companies are forced to cut budgets but stresses CBC is here to help businesses get back on their feet.



She says the advertising packages offer extreme value.

Sales and Marketing Specialist, Alicia Hintzen

CBC will on Wednesday launch an initiative with several of its partners which will see their company flags placed on the outside of the Pine, St Michael corporation.



This signals CBC is here and Barbados is reopen for business.



July 1st will also see the launch of 98 and Chill on 98.1 the One.

Sales and Marketing Specialist, Alicia Hintzen