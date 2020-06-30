Police investigating fatal stabbing

An investigation is underway into the fatal stabbing of 60-year-old Victor Decourcey Husbands.



The man of no fixed place of abode was involved in an altercation about 10:55 Monday night at Thompson Gap, Codrington, St. Michael.



After arriving on scene, lawmen discovered Husband’s body in a track and he was pronounced dead.



Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or otherwise have any knowledge to assist in their investigations to contact the Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477.

