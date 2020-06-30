Private sector association supports removal of statue

The Barbados Private Sector Association has joined the voices of many Barbadians in calling for the removal of the statue of Lord Nelson from its current location in Bridgetown.



In a release, the BPSA stressed that it stands ready not only to be engaged in dialogue regarding the statue’s removal but also for a collaborative dialogue regarding issues like a more suitable place for its relocation.



The BPSA says the renaming of Trafalgar Square to Heroes Square renders the current positioning of Lord Nelson, overlooking the seat of our National Heroes, incongruous.



BPSA says it recognizes the benefit of consultation and dialogue on this issue and regards this as being critical if any meaningful positive national change is to be achieved.



The association says given the need and opportunity to “reconstruct and rebuild” Barbados nationally, attention must also include a focus on racial imbalances that currently exist in the country.



It says it is therefore timely, and necessary, to honestly look at the society with a view to progressing Barbados to become a model of inclusiveness, diversity and equality of access for all.



Undoubtedly, the BPSA says the process of removing the Nelson statue must include discussions on racial division and economic enfranchisement in Barbados.



The statue of Lord Nelson was erected in Bridgetown on March 22, 1813 to commemorate the anniversary of the British Royal Navy’s victory in the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

