Anguilla Progressive Movement wins general election

The Anguilla Progressive Movement headed by Dr. Ellis Webster has won the 2020 general election.



The APM gained four of the seven district seats and three of the four island-wide seats, giving it the majority in the House of Assembly with seven seats.



The Anguilla United Front gained three of the district seats and one of the island-wide seats.



Officials say the election proceeded well throughout Monday, with the new voter cards and 20 tabulating machines making for easier voting with less waiting time in every district.







