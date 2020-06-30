Brathwaite BA., FCA., FCIB., FCCA., CMgr., FCML, Edwin Mcclean Herman

Age 83, of “Pine Trees”, Chancery Lane, Christ Church – Combermerian, Retired Banker and Consultant.

Loving-Husband of Dahlia Kay Brathwaite.

Devoted-Father of Jennifer-Ann, Donna, Howard and David.

Treasured-Grandfather of Gregdon, Maya, Zaina and Lucas.

Brother of Augustus, Barbara, Joyce, Angela and Melissa.

Uncle of twenty-four.

Relative of the McClean, Belle and Clarke families.

Friend of many.

The funeral of Edwin Mcclean Herman Brathwaite leaves Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home, Top Rock, Christ Church on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. for The Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 2:00 p.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving, followed by interment in Tranquility Lawns.

Join us via live stream at: https://inlovingmemory.online/EdwinBrathwaite

Floral tributes may be delivered to Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home no later than 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Government health protocols will be in effect

To express condolence visit: www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com