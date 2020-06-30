Brathwaite, Kadeem Ramon

Age 28, formerly of Butler’s Avenue, Spooner’s Hill, St. Michael.

Son of Patrick Dottin and Michelle Brathwaite.

Stepson of Sonia Dottin.

Father of Zaryah Best.

Grandson of Norma Johnson.

Brother of Gail Standard.

Step-Brother of Shaquille Lucas.

Uncle of Romiyah Nedd-Clarke, Amani and Kamali Standard.

Nephew of Darnley Brathwaite, Carson, Captain Vincent, Glendene, Haldene and Mervyn Dottin and Barrinton Johnson.

Cousin of Adrian, Andrea, Darius and Junior Brathwaite, Patricia Darlington, Allison, Alisha, Annette, Avril, Bernard, Chelain, Damian, Dario, Dason,Donna, Jabarry, Jason, Lana, Marsha, Michelle, Renee, Tracy and Troy Dottin; Atoya Hinds and Ashanti Mayers-Johnson.

Close-Friend of Akeem Ashby, Abigail Alleyne, Shanice Payne and the Laurent family.

A Private Service of Thanksgiving and Cremation for Kadeem Ramon Brathwaite will take place at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to: www.bryansfuneralhome.com