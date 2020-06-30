Burke, Erminta Doreen

Age 62, of White Wood Close, Mangrove Terrace, St. Philip – member of the Women Entrepreneurs of Barbados and the White Park Wesleyan Holiness Church.

Daughter of Millicent Elise Burke.

Sister of Graham Burke and the late, Sylanna Sylvester Burke.

Aunt of Francine Walcott, Grayana Judah Burke.

Great-Aunt of Aaron Bruce and Justin Walcott.

Relative of the Burke and Newton families and Glendene Gittens.

Friend of Melva Cooke, Wendy Weekes, Lydia Small, Cynthia Jones, Ricky, Glyne, Rebecca, Tricia, Marlene, Alvin and many others.

A Graveside Service and Interment for Erminta Doreen Burke willtakes place on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bushy Park Cemetery, Bushy Park, St. Philip.

Flowers may be sent to E. Pamela Small Funeral Home no later than 8:30 a.m. on Friday 3rd July 2020

Visitation takes place in the chapel of E. Pamela Small Funeral Home “The Lawns”, Vauxhall, Christ Church, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday 2nd July 2020

No mourning colours by special request.

Funeralarrangements entrusted to: E. Pamela Small Funeral Services