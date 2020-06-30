Carter, Velda Ianthe

Age 85, of Vaucluse Tenantry, St. Thomas – member of the Turner’s Hall Jehovah Witness Assembly.

Daughter of the late Felix and Lilian Thompson.

Mother of Simeon Carter – former employee of American Airlines Cargo, U.S.A, Oliver Carter – employee of C.O. Williams and Olwin Carter.

Sister of Erla Small, Corah Payne, the late Newton and Sherland Carter and Nester Broome-Webster.

Grandmother of Sabrina Ellis, Tisha, Shane and Shontelle Carter of the U.S.A., Shanice and Simeon Carter.

Great-Grandmother of eight.

Great-Great-Grandmother of four.

Relative of the Carter, Williams, Thompson, Rollins and Broome-Webster families. Friend of Justina Humphrey, Orpha Alleyne, Tony and Esther Gittens.

A service and celebration of the life of Velda Ianthe Carter will take place on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. A Private Cremation will take place at a later date.

The family invites you to view the ceremony via: Zoom Video Conferencing Meeting ID: 923-7689-2624. Password: 045866

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: St. Hill & Sons Funeral Home.