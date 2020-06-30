Hypolite, Yvonne Lolita

Of #2 Pool Land, St. John, formerly of London England.

Sister of Charles, Cyril, Donville, Randolph, Lucille, Cynthia, Elise and Claudine Brewster.

Aunt of Joan, Cherrol, Cherry-Ann and Ondine Brewster.

Cousin of Undine Shorey and Janis Brewster.

The funeral of Yvonne Lolita Hypolite leaves Waithe’s Funeral Home, Greens, St. George on Friday 3rd July, 2020 for Mount Tabor Moravian Church, St. John where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 3:00 p.m. for service, followed by the interment in the church yard.

The organist is asked to attend.

Floral tributes can be sent to Waithe’s Funeral Home not later than 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to waithesfuneralhome@hotmail.com