Lorde, Deacon Chesterfield

Age 75, better known as “Eurie”, retired Carpenter of 507 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, U.S.A., formerly of Silver Hill Land Scheme and Cane Vale Crescent No. 3, Christ Church.

Son of the late Violet Lorde and Sonny Allen.

Grandson of the late Gwendolyn Lorde.

Devoted-Husband of Audrey Lorde of the U.S.A.

Cherished-Father of Ernest, Elvis and Anderson Lorde all of the U.S.A.

Grandfather of nine.

Great-Grandfather of three.

Brother of Eudine Lorde of the U.S.A., Verna Browne, Denzil, George and O’Brien Lorde and the late Amberson Lorde.

Nephew of Doreen Harewood, the late Edwin and Fitzgerald Lorde, Winifred Alleyne, Millicent and Sylvester “Nootie” Harewood.

Uncle of many.

Cousin of many.

Son-in-law of the late Christian and Joseph Bennett.

Brother-in-law of the late Ormond Browne and Wayne Antrobus.

Relative of the Lorde and Harewood families.

Friend of the late Bertrand Browne and many others.

The life of Deacon Chesterfield Lorde will be celebrated in a service and burial on Friday July 03, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Frangipani Lawns, Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church.

Theservice and interment will be streamed live on Friday from 9:15 a.m. on https://inlovingmemory.online/ChesterfieldLorde

If desired, e-mails of condolence or tributes may be directed to the family to: jojonesfuneral@gmail.com

Final arrangements are in the care and trust of: Jo-Anne Jones Funeral Services And Pre-Arrangement Centre Ltd., “Clovelly”, Welches, Christ Church.