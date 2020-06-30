Marshall, Donna Eudora Cecilia

Posted on

Age 85, of Vaucluse Tenantry, St. Thomas – member of the Turner’s Hall Jehovah Witness Assembly. Daughter of the late Felix and Lilian Thompson. Mother of Simeon Carter – former employee of American Airlines Cargo, U.S.A, Oliver Carter – employee of C.O. Williams and Olwin Carter. Sister of Erla Small, Corah Payne, the late Newton […]