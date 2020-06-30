Marshall, Donna Eudora Cecilia

Age 50, of Mount Brevitor, St. Peter – former employee of the Government Procurement Department – Central Purchasing.
Daughter of Henderson Babb.
Beloved-Wife of Henderson Marshall.
Cherished-Mother of Damani and Diallo Marshall.
Sister of Grafton and Tonya Babb.
Aunt of Aquayell and Tirah Babb and Taariq Gill.
Step-Daughter of Florence Babb.
A Private Service and Cremation for Donna Eudora Cecilia Marshall will take place on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020.
No floral tributes by special request.
Arrangements entrusted to Clyde B. Jones Funeral Home, Top Rock, Christ Church.
