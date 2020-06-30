Rollins, Rudolph Nathaniel

Age 78, of Content Land, St. Thomas – former Driver of Bim Beverages, retired employee of M.T.W., Devoted Member of Beulah New Covenant Church, the Spring Cottage Dominio Club and an avid Supporter of the BRC and Springfield Cricket Club.

Husband of the late Clarine Rollins.

Son of the late Albertine and James Rollins.

Father of Cesseal Greaves, Everton, Michael, Cathie Ann, Lorraine, Joycelyn Rollins and the late Glenda Rollins.

Brother of Monica Chase, Leroy, Oscar and Thelbert Rollins, the late Tyrone and Wilfred Rollins, Gwendolyn Griffith, Euphena Watson, Una Drakes, Lillian Hinds and Velda Lowe.

Uncle of Shirley Jemmott, Sophie Rollins, Esther Sandiford, and many others.

Grandfather of Shamar Rollins, Anthony, Jamaal, Nathaniel, Elijah, Felicia, Victoria, Desiree Holmquist, Brittani and Kiaros Greaves, Lashae Francis, Nyesha Small and Shelanie Augustin.

Great-Grandfather of three.

Father-in-law of Orlando Greaves and Louise Rollins of Sweden.

Relative of the Rollins, Griffith, Lowe, Drakes, Watson, Jemmott, Cumberbatch and Greaves families.

Friend of Pastor Gothlene Hinds and the members of Beulah New Covenant Church, Grace Greaves of Canada, Wendy Marshall, Esther McCollin, Una Griffith and many others.



The funeral of Rudolph Nathaniel Rollins leaves Griffith and Sons Funeral Home, Fustic Village St. Lucy on Saturday 4th, July, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. for The New Covenant Pentecostal Assembly, Orange Hill St. James, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. for A Service of Thanksgiving. The cortege will then proceed to St. James Cemetery forthe Burial.

Floral Tributes may be sent to Griffith and Sons Funeral Home no later than 7:45 a.m. on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Viewing of the body takes place at the Church before the commencement of the service.

Condolences may also be sent to: Griffithsfuneralhome@gmail.com