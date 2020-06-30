Walters, Anthony Michael

Age 62, of Lot 65, Lodge Crescent, St. Michael, formerly of Sugar Hill, St. Joseph – former Welder of BWA – Bowmanston Pumping Station, St. John, former ZR Owner/Driver and Head of the ZR Association.

Son of the late McDonald and Carmen Rudder.

Husband of the late Cathy-Ann Walters.

Father of Claudia Leacock-Eversley of Pan-American International Insurance, Shameka Walters, Dancer and Entertainer and the late Antoine Walters.

Grandfather of Judah Eversley of the Lester Vaughan Secondary School. Adopted-Father of Rodney Sargeant, Tylah Carter and four others.

Brother of Leonard Walters of The Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Rev. Dr. Randolph Walters of the U.S.A., Eleanor Jones and Shirvon Rudder of the U.K., Deborah Welch of Guardian Life of the Caribbean, Jennifer Wharton – Nurse of Francis Armstrong Nursing Services, Marina Bostic of Massy Pharmacy and Janice Marshall.

Uncle of Dr. Corey Forde of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dwayne and Nicole Forde, Julian Walters, Hasani Franklin, Tahira Hurdle, Derrecco Drakes, Tameisha Patterson, Mr. Dario Welch LL.B(Hons) LEC Attorney-at-Law, Toria and Tramaine Wharton and Sharina Bostic.

Great-Uncle of eight.

Brother-in-law of Winfred Wharton, Betty Walters and Evrid Jones.

Relative of the Walters, Rudder and Squires families.

Friend of Rev. Dr. Scofield Eversley, Rev. Dr. Margaret Eversley, Maxine Alleyne and Randolph Brewster.

The funeral of Anthony Michael Walters leaves Anderson Funeral Home on Saturday 4th July 2020 at 12:00 noon for the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, The Ridge, Christ Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 2:00 p.m. for the service and interment.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Anderson Funeral Home no later than 11:30 a.m. on Saturday 4th July 2020

The body will repose for viewing in the chapel of Anderson Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday 3rd July 2020 and on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service.

Condolences may be sent to andersonfuneralhome@caribsurf.com.