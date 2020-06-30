Double keeps Husbands in hunt at Woodbine

CMC – Seven-time Woodbine champion Patrick Husbands won twice at the prestigious western Canada racetrack on Sunday, to maintain his strong start to the new season.

Riding on the 10-race programme, the Barbadian jockey notched wins in the CAN$60 300 race three with favorite Truebelieve and in the $101 200 race nine with another favourite Western Taffy.

Husbands lies fifth on 10 wins, eight adrift of early season leader Rafael Hernandez, with Emma-Jayne Wilson in second on 16 wins.

Husbands’s opening win came in a six furlong dash when he overcame a strong challenge from the seven-horse field to guide three-year-old colt Truebelieve a half-length win over the three-year-olds and upward.

Street Silence knocked off the early fractions as Trappeze Artist chased from second a length back, with the pack bunched close behind.

Coming off the turn, Street Silence still held a narrow lead with Trappeze Artist in pursuit but Husbands rallied Truebelieve along the rails before splitting the leaders to get up the late.

The second win for Husbands came in a stalking ride when he combined with Mark Casse’s three-year-old chestnut filly Western Taffy to get the better of the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares in a five furlong sprint.

Systemic Risk, ridden by Jamaican Kirk Johnson, produced the early splits before Husbands brought Western Taffy with a strong charge from second, holding off a flying run from Betwixting, to reach the wire by a length.

Veteran 57-year-old Trinidadian Emile Ramsammy also tasted success on the day’s card, pairing with 24-1 long shot Gospel Way to win race five over five furlongs by 1-¼ lengths.

CMC