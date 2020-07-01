Prospective Digital Ambassadors Have Virtual Training

Over 300 tertiary level students have sought recruitment in the Digital Ambassador initiative in the Ministry of Innovation Science and Smart Technology (MIST).

Last week, over 100 recruits participated in soft skills training, as part of their orientation in the programme. Some of the areas covered in the training included programme context, customer service, and expectations of an ambassador.

The ambassadors are deployed by the Ministry as digital transfer agents to assist citizens with registration and signing up for various online government services, including TAMIS, EZpay+ registration, and Police Certificate of Character Online application.

The Digital Ambassadors programme forms part of a broader national “Give Back” programme, which sees tertiary level students from the Barbados Community College, Erdiston Teachers’ Training College, and the University of the West Indies log volunteer hours for various approved agencies, as part of giving back to their communities for receiving tertiary education funding by Government.