Sir Everton Weekes dies

Legendary former West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes has died.

The only surviving member of the storied Three Ws and the third oldest surviving men’s Test player, Sir Everton passed away in his native Barbados at age 95 following a long illness on Wednesday.

Sir Everton played 48 Tests between 1948 and 1958, scoring 4455 runs at an outstanding average of 58.61, along with 15 hundreds.

He is the only batsman to make centuries in five consecutive Test innings.

His first class career yielded 12 010 runs at an average of 55, with 36 centuries.

He was knighted in 1995 for his service to the sport.